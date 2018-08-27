New York Mets

New York Post
Metsgimenez

This Mets prospect is ready to be baseball’s next teen phenom

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 3m

Andres Gimenez sees it, too. Juan Soto is 19. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 20. Ozzie Albies, 21. More and more, teams are not letting age be a barrier that prevents a call-up. In what has become the year of

Tweets