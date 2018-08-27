New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_11095683

Stat Preview: Chicago Cubs, August 27-29

by: Zane Moran Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 45s

The Cubs enter their series against the Mets with the best footing of any National League division leader. With Chicago, those numbers have been 0.79, 2.31 and 4.00, respectively.

Tweets