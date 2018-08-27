New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Stat Preview: Chicago Cubs, August 27-29
by: Zane Moran — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 45s
The Cubs enter their series against the Mets with the best footing of any National League division leader. With Chicago, those numbers have been 0.79, 2.31 and 4.00, respectively.
Tweets
-
RT @diannaESPN: Giants outside linebacker Olivier Vernon suffered a high ankle sprain per sources.TV / Radio Personality
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: bye bye Mets! https://t.co/ARYoLO3BOwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Zack Greinke, 69mph Curveball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
TONIGHT! Thor ⚡️?, Conforto, and the #Mets take on Lester, Baez, and the #Cubs at 8:05 PM in Chicago! Watch on SNY!… https://t.co/qa62EDGSjRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBNetwork: RETWEET now for a chance at this @Mets @SluggerNation bat and tune in to #QuickPitch at 11pm ET for Sunday’s… https://t.co/7g0f0J4smKBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Shea Stadium Sno Globe SGA https://t.co/pMwBCqcX0ZBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets