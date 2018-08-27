New York Mets

The Mets Police
Wright6

Mets Police Morning Laziness: bye bye Mets!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Take a look at the schedule and enjoy these two 8pm games. Then we have one of those insane weekday day games on Wednesday, but it’s the Cubs so I will allow it, and then a West Coast trip like the West Coast trips of my youth where it would be the end...

Tweets