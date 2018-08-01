New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff-mcneil-5-560x361

Jeff McNeil Reaches Twice, Extends Hit Streak to Eleven Games

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 5m

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil reached base two more times on Sunday, as he went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk, prior to leaving early with right quad tightness.The rookies single in the t

Tweets