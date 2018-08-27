New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10919641

Minor League Mondays: Jarred Kelenic Making Tremendous First Impression For Kingsport

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

After spending the past few years drafting college players with their first round draft picks, the New York Mets went back to the high school well this year, drafting prep outfielder Jarred Kelenic…

Tweets