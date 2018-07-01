New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Jose-bautista-standing-ovation-toronto

Mets, Phillies reportedly discussing Jose Bautista trade

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 5m

Jose Bautista is nowhere near as productive of a player as he was with the Toronto Blue Jays several years ago, but one playoff contender may feel that the aging slugger could provide a boost down the stretch. The New York Mets placed Bautista on...

Tweets