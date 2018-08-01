New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Phillies Claim Jose Bautista On Revocable Waivers; No Agreement Reached Yet

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 2m

The Phillies have reportedly claimed Jose Bautista from the Mets on revocable trade waivers. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

