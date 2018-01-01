New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bruce and Vargas may be in 2019 plans, but can Mets count on them?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
For the first time this season, OF Jay Bruce and LHP Jason Vargas are seemingly both healthy and finally producing for the Mets.
Tweets
-
Bautista declined comment since nothing is official.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Amed Rosario - SS Austin Jackson - CF Wilmer Flores - 1B Todd Frazier - 3B Michael Conforto - LF José Bautista - RF… https://t.co/JWW9rcyHJvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeff McNeil, who tweaked his right quad in Sunday's game, is available off the Mets' bench tonight. Sounds like he… https://t.co/amZuw22ALbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
McNeil is available off the bench tonight. Callaway expects him in the lineup tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
McNeil "significantly better" per Callaway. Returns to lineup tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
David Wright "just didn't feel comfortable playing three in a row at this point," per Mickey Callaway, so the Mets… https://t.co/UjVwt3X8t0Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets