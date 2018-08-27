New York Mets
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com August 27, 2018 5:22 PM — Newsday 4m
CHICAGO — Jose Bautista’s time as a Met might end soon. The Mets and Phillies were working on a deal for the 37-year-old outfielder on Monday after Philadelphia claimed him off revocable trade waivers
Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Rosario SS Jackson CF Flores 1B Frazier 3B Conforto LF Bautista RF Reyes 2B Plawecki… https://t.co/AI8CG96loUBlogger / Podcaster
Bautista declined comment since nothing is official.Beat Writer / Columnist
Amed Rosario - SS Austin Jackson - CF Wilmer Flores - 1B Todd Frazier - 3B Michael Conforto - LF José Bautista - RF… https://t.co/JWW9rcyHJvBeat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil, who tweaked his right quad in Sunday's game, is available off the Mets' bench tonight. Sounds like he… https://t.co/amZuw22ALbBeat Writer / Columnist
McNeil is available off the bench tonight. Callaway expects him in the lineup tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
