by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com August 27, 2018 5:22 PM Newsday 4m

CHICAGO — Jose Bautista’s time as a Met might end soon. The Mets and Phillies were working on a deal for the 37-year-old outfielder on Monday after Philadelphia claimed him off revocable trade waivers

