Wright rests as Mets plot next rehab course
CHICAGO -- Not feeling well enough to play in three consecutive Minor League games, David Wright instead rested for a second straight day on Monday as the Mets attempt to evaluate their rehabbing captain's condition. Wright, who played in rehab games on..
-
You know how sometimes you intentionally walk the batter before the pitcher and it doesn't work .... Lester two-run single. 4-3 Cubs in 3rd.TV / Radio Network
-
Lester with a two-run single after the intentional pass. 9 hits allowed by Noah, 4 runs. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Syndergaard's recent slog continuing at Wrigley.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
4-3 Cubs as Lester rips a two-run single. Nine hits now for the Cubs.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
8 hits in 2 2/3 IP against Syndergaard so far tonight. Just shouldn’t be happening with this stuff. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rough inning - or last 5 pitches - for Plawecki behind the dish. That last wild pitch didnt hurt, but he’s gotta pl… https://t.co/HmzDR55HJEBlogger / Podcaster
