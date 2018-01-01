New York Mets
Mets waste opportunities, fall to Cubs, 7-4
Jerry Blevins allowed a go-ahead double by Ben Zobrist in the seventh inning as the Mets fell to the Cubs, 7-4, on Monday night at Wrigley Field.
