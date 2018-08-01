New York Mets

Fox Sports
69b66c2fbe3f49cbad7dd2160542747d.vresize.1200.630.high.89

Lester helps Cubs beat Mets 7-4 for 6th straight win

by: AP Fox Sports 6m

Jon Lester shines as Chicago Cubs top New York Mets 7-4 for 6th straight win

Tweets