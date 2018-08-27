New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Syndergaard can't get on track against Cubs

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

CHICAGO -- The numbers, at face value, are fine. But they are not dominant. And that's troubling for a pitcher who is accustomed to being dominant. Once again a shade less than his old shutdown self on Monday night, starter Noah Syndergaard allowed four..

Tweets