MMO Prospect Spotlight: Urena Hits Two Grand Slams In Three Home Run Night

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 4m

One of the rarest feats in baseball is hitting two grand slams in one game.  In fact, it is something that has only been accomplished 13 times in Major League history.  That should put in perspe

