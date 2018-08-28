New York Mets
Nike is Coming: The Mets are due to do something stupid with their uniforms
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
We have had a nice run of uniforms in Queens going back to 2012 when the Mets finally came to their senses and straightened out the look. As we head toward the 2020s (not so far away!!!!) and another rebuild I am fearful someone will get crazy ideas....
