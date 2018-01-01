New York Mets

SEE IT: Mets prospect Jhoan Urena hit two grand slams Monday, and solo HR too

SNY: Metsblog

Mets 3B prospect Jhoan Urena hit two grand slams Monday night and a solo blast for Double-A Binghamton as he tallied a franchise-record nine RBI.

