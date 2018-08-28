New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why is this New York Giants cap trying to pass itself off as a Mets cap?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
Hey that is NOT a Mets NY. That is a Giants NY. What gives Lids??? Who dusted off the old Giants NY and why??? For reference…. See the difference? I'm going to leave this here for Gary Cohen, hashtag Net Negative Related
Tweets
-
.@Mets prospect Peter Alonso will not be a September callup https://t.co/WVrcUYOtY5Newspaper / Magazine
-
New Post: Mets Will Not Promote Peter Alonso in 2018 https://t.co/63TQ7gQ24w #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wright heading to Triple-A but Mets don't expect to activate him "any time soon," John Ricco said. "We just haven'… https://t.co/KfHTIir6NKTV / Radio Network
-
Coming to the game tomorrow? Be sure to arrive early and watch a pregame performance by the “World’s Greatest Escap… https://t.co/8SPjY5jjXaMinors
-
Updated Bautista story with quotes from Ricco: https://t.co/LALmwpNgOMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets sending Wright to Triple-A Las Vegas, but don't expect activation "any time soon" https://t.co/XRWQZSt9hxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets