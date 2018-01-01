New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets sending Wright to Triple-A Las Vegas, but don't expect activation "any time soon"

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Wright, who was off on Sunday and Monday, was 6-for-32 in 10 games for St. Lucie, with those six hits coming in his last 18 at-bats.

Tweets