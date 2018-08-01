New York Mets

Wright to Join Vegas; Ricco Says Chance at MLB Unlikely

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 48s

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Mets' third baseman David Wright is headed to Triple-A Las Vegas to continue his rehab.Wright, 35, has not appeared in a big league game since 2016

