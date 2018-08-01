New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Notes: Wright, Alonso, Bautista
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 2m
It emerged earlier today that Mets third baseman David Wright would appear with the organization's top affiliate as he continues …
Tweets
-
Peter Alonso's agents weighed in on the Mets' decision to not call their client up this season...… https://t.co/yl4zfiojpnTV / Radio Network
-
“It’s unrealistic to think he would be activated anytime soon, based on what we have seen to this point" https://t.co/lhqmdCcs6RBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @espnpodcasts: The metrics behind Boston’s great outfield defense @Buster_ESPN and @jcrasnick discuss on #BBTN Listen: https://t.co/sl3zj3PgKkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
WOW — this is REMARKABLY DUMB from Peter Alonso’s agents. DUMB DUMB DUMB #MetsPeter Alonso’s agents Adam Karon and Tripper Johnson had this to say about Alonso, who has hit 33 homers and driven… https://t.co/V5ceapSj2CTV / Radio Personality
-
Here's what experts are saying about the Mets' farm system https://t.co/mikz0hAxyZBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HasimPhillips: There will be a few special guests showing up as well. Hint: A Rutgers OC and HOF QB walk into a bar... https://t.co/hu4Y1tvPXsTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets