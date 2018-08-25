New York Mets

North Jersey
1f2a66de-689a-4c64-b9d0-96d0d62e9dab-022318_metsspringtraining_1146

Mets pass on promoting Peter Alonso despite first baseman's tremendous season

by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 2m

The Mets are not going to call up first baseman Peter Alonso, who has produced a stellar season

Tweets