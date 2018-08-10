New York Mets

Baseball Essential
1017836960.jpg.0

Jose Bautista Traded to Philadelphia

by: Joe Orsatti Baseball Essential 8m

ShareTweetOn Tuesday, Jose Bautista joined his third National League East team this season when he was traded by the New York Mets to the Philadelphia Phillies, who had claimed him on waivers yesterday. The Mets will acquire a player to be named later,...

Tweets