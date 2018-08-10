New York Mets
Jose Bautista Traded to Philadelphia
by: Joe Orsatti — Baseball Essential 8m
ShareTweetOn Tuesday, Jose Bautista joined his third National League East team this season when he was traded by the New York Mets to the Philadelphia Phillies, who had claimed him on waivers yesterday. The Mets will acquire a player to be named later,...
Robert Gsellman has strep and is unavailable.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets reliever Robert Gsellman is not at Wrigley Field tonight. He's quarantined at the team hotel with strep throat.Beat Writer / Columnist
#Mets at #Cubs, (J.deGrom vs C.Hamels) 8:05 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/GUjL0pJUtl #getreadyMisc
