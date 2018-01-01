New York Mets
Mets: Wright up to Triple-A, but MLB game unlikely this year
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 9s
David Wright is moving up to Triple-A to continue his rehab assignment, but the New York Mets say it's unlikely the third baseman will play in the majors this season as he attempts an arduous comeback from back and shoulder injuries. On a conference call.
