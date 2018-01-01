New York Mets

Phillies get Bautista from Mets, cut Leiter Jr

The Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired veteran slugger Jose Bautista from the New York Mets on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash. Bautista has batted .196 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs for the Braves and Mets this season. The Phillies entered Tuesday...

