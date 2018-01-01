New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Agents for Mets prospect Peter Alonso upset over lack of promotion
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 2m
The agents for New York Mets prospect Peter Alonso are not happy with the team over their decision not to promote their client to the big leagues with a September call-up. Mets assistant GM John Ricco told reporters on Tuesday that they will not be...
Tweets
-
RT @godzillatimmy2: @ThatNYYChick **** yeah he did!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil just tripled on his bad leg. The wind is blowing in at Wrigley, which robbed him of a homer. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil just hit his third triple in 124 career plate appearances. He also has two homers and five doubles, and… https://t.co/RCYHj4By0HBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Straight FILTH from Jacob deGrom. 100 m.p.h. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil with a hell of an at-bat that results in a leadoff triple.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets