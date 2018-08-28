New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets want insurance to continue paying David Wright’s salary
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 46s
The Mets aren’t going to rush David Wright back from his rehab for a shoulder injury since insurance is paying 75 percent of his $20 million salary this season.
Tweets
-
RT @godzillatimmy2: @ThatNYYChick **** yeah he did!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil just tripled on his bad leg. The wind is blowing in at Wrigley, which robbed him of a homer. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil just hit his third triple in 124 career plate appearances. He also has two homers and five doubles, and… https://t.co/RCYHj4By0HBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Straight FILTH from Jacob deGrom. 100 m.p.h. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil with a hell of an at-bat that results in a leadoff triple.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets