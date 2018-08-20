New York Mets

New York Mets trade Jose Bautista to the Philadelphia Phillies

by: Ed Stein Elite Sports NY 1m

The 2018 magical mystery tour of Joey Bats moves on. The New York Mets send their veteran slugger to the City of Brotherly Love.

