Peter Alonso’s agents upset client won’t be promoted to majors this year
by: NBC Sports — Yahoo Sports 6m
Mets assistant GM John Ricco said on Tuesday that first base prospect Peter Alonso wouldn't be promoted to the majors, even when rosters expand in September. Alonso's agents weren't happy with the news.
Game has been suspended. 1-1 tie. tomorrow at noon.Beat Writer / Columnist
