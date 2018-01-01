New York Mets

Peter Alonso’s agents upset client won’t be promoted to majors this year

by: NBC Sports Yahoo Sports 6m

Mets assistant GM John Ricco said on Tuesday that first base prospect Peter Alonso wouldn't be promoted to the majors, even when rosters expand in September. Alonso's agents weren't happy with the news.

