New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Phillies lose in one of the most embarrassing ways possible
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 5m
The Phillies lost Tuesday’s game 5-4 to the Nationals thanks in part to a boneheaded base running decision by pinch-runner Vince Velasquez.
Tweets
-
Game has been suspended. 1-1 tie. tomorrow at noon.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Game suspended. Will resume at 1 pm EST tomorrow.TV / Radio Personality
-
Tonight's game has been suspended and will resume at 1 pm ET Wednesday.TV / Radio Network
-
Game suspended and resumes at 1 EST tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Suspended game! The Mets and Cubs will restart this one at noon tomorrow with the score tied, 1-1, in the 10th. Co… https://t.co/Sydmk4hJLfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @CarrieMuskat: #Cubs vs Mets suspended. Will resume at noon CT followed by regularly scheduled gameOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets