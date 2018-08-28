New York Mets

Gaffe by pinch-running pitcher costs Phils, Nats win 5-4

Pinch-running pitcher Vince Velasquez was called out for leaving second base early while tagging up, resulting in a game-ending double play that gave the Washington Nationals a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies

