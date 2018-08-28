New York Mets
Gaffe by pinch-running pitcher costs Phils, Nats win 5-4
by: @usatoday — USA Today 35s
Pinch-running pitcher Vince Velasquez was called out for leaving second base early while tagging up, resulting in a game-ending double play that gave the Washington Nationals a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies
Game has been suspended. 1-1 tie. tomorrow at noon.Beat Writer / Columnist
Game suspended. Will resume at 1 pm EST tomorrow.TV / Radio Personality
Tonight's game has been suspended and will resume at 1 pm ET Wednesday.TV / Radio Network
Game suspended and resumes at 1 EST tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
Suspended game! The Mets and Cubs will restart this one at noon tomorrow with the score tied, 1-1, in the 10th. Co… https://t.co/Sydmk4hJLfBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @CarrieMuskat: #Cubs vs Mets suspended. Will resume at noon CT followed by regularly scheduled gameOfficial Team Account
