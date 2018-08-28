New York Mets

Jacob deGrom's latest gem for Mets tops Cy Young competition | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 28, 2018 11:53 PM Newsday 9m

Ace allows one run and strikes out 10 in in eight innings in a no-decision, and his effort is better than matchup of Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola. 

