New York Mets

Mets Merized
9f83a7a3-fee9-4dae-b24a-32564945f036

Mets vs Cubs Suspended 1-1 in 10th Inning, Will Resume at 1 PM Wednesday

by: Joseph Schoedel Mets Merized Online 8m

The Mets (58-73) and the Cubs (77-53) squared off Tuesday night at Wrigley and were engaged in a 1-1 tie in the 10th inning before rain suspended the game. It was a pitching duel with Jacob deGrom

Tweets