Mets-Cubs game suspended until Wed. at 1-1 in 10th inning

by: @usatoday USA Today 5m

The game between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets was suspended with the score tied at 1 in the top of the 10th inning following a rain delay of 53 minutes

