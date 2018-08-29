by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

David went 1 for 4. It is WAY easier to get content from Vegas than it was from PSL. Also of note, likely the only time you will ever see Wright in a Reyes de Plata jersey. Warming Up with David Wright https://t.co/yQjPGQVpXb — Las Vegas 51s (@LasVegas51s