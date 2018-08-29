New York Mets

New York Post
Pa1

Top prospect takes on Mets, WFAN host after big-league denial

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 2m

Typical for a big slugger, if Peter Alonso is going down, he’s going down swinging. The Mets’ No. 2 prospect and most major league-ready power hitter will not get the call up to

Tweets