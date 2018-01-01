New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1023318030

Mets' Wheeler incredulous that Murphy wound up with Cubs

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 4m

Earlier this month, Daniel Murphy was placed on revocable waivers and, instead of the New York Mets putting a claim on their former postseason hero, the NL-leading Chicago Cubs claimed and subsequently worked out a trade for the second baseman, leaving...

Tweets