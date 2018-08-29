New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-514696946-e1488483251476

Wright To Triple-A, But Mets Don’t See MLB Return Right Away

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 1m

Wright hasn't appeared in a big league game since May 2016. He batted .188 (6 for 32) with a double, two RBIs and two walks in 10 games at Class A St. Lucie this month, seeing considerable time in the field.

Tweets