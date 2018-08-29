New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets announce 2019 Spring Training Schedule

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

METS ANNOUNCE 2019 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE Also let’s not gloss over the ST Logo… Anyway here’s the official release and my continued thanks to the Mets for sending these things to me.   14 Games To Be Played at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie  ...

