New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Gettyimages-1024898056

Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer or Aaron Nola? Who will win NL Cy Young? | SI.com

by: Jon Tayler August 29, 2018 Sports Illustrated 13m

The 2018 NL Cy Young race is becoming one of the most tantalizing events of the season.

Tweets