New York Mets

USA Today
9e5d5ec9c6e149298e2878376847adde

Zobrist hits RBI single in 11th, Cubs beat Mets 2-1

by: @usatoday USA Today 32s

Ben Zobrist hits bases-loaded RBI single in 11th inning to give Chicago Cubs 2-1 victory over New York Mets in game suspended the previous night because of rain

Tweets