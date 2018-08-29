New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Frazier's slam gets Mets going against Cubs

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

CHICAGO -- Starved for offense throughout their 11-inning, suspended-game loss to the Cubs, the Mets returned to Wrigley Field 45 minutes later on Wednesday with an offensive bang. Todd Frazier hit a grand slam in the first inning off rookie Alec Mills,..

Tweets