New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Soft Todd Frazier homers and Gary Cohen regains his HOF ability
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 52s
Hey GREAT job by Gare here. This is what Gary CAN do and SHOULD do but as we have discussed all summer does not do. This is a fantastic honest call with no shtick, no to the track, to the wall laziness and a flash back to the younger Gary Cohen. I...
Tweets
-
Cain for deGrom is an awful trade. Almost as bad as DruryHey @ReviewngTheBrew Jacob deGrom for Lorenzo Cain or Christian Yelich. One for one. No strings attached. Would you do it? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brooklyn defeated Hudson Valley by the score of 4-2 on Wednesday night to inch closer to a playoff berth.… https://t.co/z7sDtMqeknMinors
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
Hartford takes the win tonight, despite Dunn pitching 6 innings with 7 SO. We close out our last road game of 2018… https://t.co/Z3yow84XbPMinors
-
Your move @mets. This will not end well.David Wright was asked if he would play for the Mets this year. His response to @martinonyc: “The simple answer to… https://t.co/xMnws1a2hpBlogger / Podcaster
-
We asked David Wright if he would play for Mets this year: 'The simple answer to that is yes'… https://t.co/TXGLm44rYkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets