New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-29-at-12.10.22-pm-1

Soft Todd Frazier homers and Gary Cohen regains his HOF ability

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 52s

Hey GREAT job by Gare here.  This is what Gary CAN do and SHOULD do but as we have discussed all summer does not do. This is a fantastic honest call with no shtick, no to the track, to the wall laziness and a flash back to the younger Gary Cohen.  I...

Tweets