Mets' Wright expects to play in majors this year

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 1m

With speculation mounting about his return to the majors next month after over two years on the sidelines, New York Mets third baseman David Wright, who's currently rehabbing at Triple-A Las Vegas, revealed he plans on donning a big-league uniform for...

