New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-29-at-9.56.48-pm

Matt Harvey pitched Wednesday vs the Brewers. How did he do? You’ll look.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 25s

The Dark Knight returned at an inconvenient time as I had plans on Wednesday.   By the time I got home, Matty Baseball was done for the evening having pitched FOUR innings, 11 hits, and five runs all earned. The game started with a 27 minute or so delay..

Tweets