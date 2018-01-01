New York Mets

Mets ride Frazier's slam, five RBIs to rout of Cubs

Todd Frazier hit a first-inning grand slam and drove in a season-high five runs and Jason Vargas was effective for a fourth straight outing as the Mets avoided a three-game sweep with an 10-3 win over the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

