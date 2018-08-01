New York Mets

Mets Merized

Morning Briefing: OTD Alfonzo Collects Six Hits, Three Homers

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 30s

Good Morning, folks! Today the Mets take the day off before heading to San Francisco for a three game series.Yesterday, the Mets won 10-3 thanks to Todd Frazier and solid pitching from Jason V

Tweets