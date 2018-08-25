New York Mets

Mets 360
August was unusually kind to the Mets this year

by: Charlie Hangley Mets 360 9m

Yesterday afternoon, the Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 10-3, salvaging the last of a three-game series. The win was their fifteenth in the month of August and clinched a .500 month for them; they hadn…

