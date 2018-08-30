New York Mets

The Mets Police
Pmlb2-15083224dt

Mets Police Morning Laziness: World War Wright is coming

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

SLACKISH REACTION: I overslept and gotta get moving, let’s get to this! David Wright says he expects to play in the majors this year. The Mets said whatever they said the other day. I increasingly predict this is gonna get VERY UGLY. Like 1977 level ugly.

Tweets