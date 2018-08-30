New York Mets

The Mets Police
Pmlb2-15083224dt

David Wright played for Las Vegas again Wednesday! How did he do? Not great Bob

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Tonight marks David Wright’s second game with the #LV51s and you could say our fans were just a little excited? Kicking off game two of the series and our last homestand at Cashman Field. pic.twitter.com/evNeXVWh5h — Las Vegas 51s (@LasVegas51s) August 30

Tweets