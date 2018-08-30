New York Mets
The Commish: MLB should Red Zone the NLDS and ALDS for one night
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Welcome to The Commish, a series of posts where I try to save baseball. Today’s idea is to Red Zone the ALDS and NLDS. Let’s start simply for Year One. The first night of the playoffs, start all the games at 7:30pm Eastern (where the population of the...
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets 2018 second round pick Simeon Woods-Richardson in his first pro season: 17.1 IP, 15 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 26 K, 1.56… https://t.co/MrubBx1yLbBlogger / Podcaster
One of the bad things about being a Mets fan is that they make bad, stupid moves all the time on purpose. But, some… https://t.co/ZguidAaG66Blogger / Podcaster
Want to join the 2019 Platinum Rumble Club? A special exclusive gift will be given to all returning and new member… https://t.co/CDKInVbUESMinors
David Wright will make his return at home on Friday, September 7th because Michelle Ioannou has already committed… https://t.co/g4Dn7M7TLjBlogger / Podcaster
Podcast https://t.co/8UkRcTVQhW Jacob deGrom discusses mound presence and focus, and how he improved in this;… https://t.co/cSujii8EEVBeat Writer / Columnist
David Wright's minor league rehab assignment is over. He is joining the Mets in San Francisco to continue his rehab… https://t.co/hBiGtEmmtpBeat Writer / Columnist
