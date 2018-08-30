New York Mets

The Mets Police
Images-2

The Commish: MLB should Red Zone the NLDS and ALDS for one night

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Welcome to The Commish, a series of posts where I try to save baseball. Today’s idea is to Red Zone the ALDS and NLDS. Let’s start simply for Year One. The first night of the playoffs, start all the games at 7:30pm Eastern (where the population of the...

Tweets